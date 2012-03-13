By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13 (Reuters) -
Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci was gifted a walkover into the
fourth round of the Indian Wells ATP tournament on Tuesday when
Russian Nikolay Davydenko withdrew from their match due to
illness.
It was not certain whether Davydenko had succumbed to the
viral infection which has already forced eight players to pull
out of Indian Wells, tournament officials said.
Bellucci will next play either three-times champion Roger
Federer or Canadian Milos Raonic who were scheduled to play in
Tuesday's evening session.
In other third-round matches, twice winner and second seed
Rafa Nadal was set to face fellow Spaniard Marcel Granollers
while Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro was playing Spaniard
Fernando Verdasco in the opening encounter of the day.
Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is among the players who
have already pulled out of the tournament because of the virus,
which local health authorities have described as a 48-hour bug
transmitted by air and direct contact and not via food.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)