By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 14
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 14 World
number one Novak Djokovic held off a strong fightback by
Spaniard Pablo Andujar to move into the quarter-finals of the
Indian Wells ATP tournament with a 6-0 6-7 6-2 victory on
Wednesday.
The top-seeded Serb barely broke a sweat in the opening set
but fell 7-5 in a second set tiebreak as the Spaniard upped his
game on the stadium court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Champion here in 2008 and last year, Djokovic broke his
opponent in the first game of the third set and also in the
seventh before sealing victory on his first match point when
Andujar hit a forehand service return wide.
"It's a fourth-round match and my opponent today is a really
quality player who deserves to be at this stage of the
tournament," a relieved Djokovic said in a courtside interview.
"In the end, I was lucky to get through some points. I am
happy to get through to the next round."
The Serb will next 12th seed Nicolas Almagro of Spain, who
upset seventh-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych 6-4 6-0.
In other fourth-round matches, twice champion Rafa Nadal was
scheduled to play Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov while triple
winner Roger Federer was set to take on unseeded Brazilian
Thomaz Bellucci.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)