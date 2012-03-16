INDIAN WELLS, California, March 16 (Reuters) - Three-times champion Roger Federer eased imperiously into the semi-finals of the Indian Wells ATP tournament with a ruthless 6-3 6-2 victory over Juan Martin del Potro on Friday.

The Swiss world number three broke his big-serving opponent once in the opening set and twice in the second to wrap up the win in just over an hour at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Federer, who powered down 13 aces in a one-sided match, completed his fifth successive straight-sets victory over the ninth-seeded Argentinian when his opponent netted a forehand service return.

The 16-times grand slam champion will take on either second seed Rafa Nadal of Spain or Argentina's David Nalbandian in Saturday's semi-finals. Nadal and Nalbandian were scheduled to play their quarter-final later on Friday.

Top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic and American John Isner advanced from their quarter-finals on Thursday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)