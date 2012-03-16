Tennis-Top seed Nishikori suffers shock first-round loss in Rio
Feb 21 Top seed Kei Nishikori crashed out of the Rio de Janeiro Open on Tuesday after suffering a 6-4 6-3 first-round loss to Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci.
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 16 (Reuters) - Three-times champion Roger Federer eased imperiously into the semi-finals of the Indian Wells ATP tournament with a ruthless 6-3 6-2 victory over Juan Martin del Potro on Friday.
The Swiss world number three broke his big-serving opponent once in the opening set and twice in the second to wrap up the win in just over an hour at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Federer, who powered down 13 aces in a one-sided match, completed his fifth successive straight-sets victory over the ninth-seeded Argentinian when his opponent netted a forehand service return.
The 16-times grand slam champion will take on either second seed Rafa Nadal of Spain or Argentina's David Nalbandian in Saturday's semi-finals. Nadal and Nalbandian were scheduled to play their quarter-final later on Friday.
Top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic and American John Isner advanced from their quarter-finals on Thursday. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-3 6-2 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat 7-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-0 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-4 Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 1-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-4 6-3
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Nicolas Mahut (France) beat 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 6-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 Julien Benneteau (France) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-5 6-4 Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-4 Aljaz Bedene (Britain) beat Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) 3-6 6-1 6-4