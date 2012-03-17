Tennis-Top seed Nishikori suffers shock first-round loss in Rio
Feb 21 Top seed Kei Nishikori crashed out of the Rio de Janeiro Open on Tuesday after suffering a 6-4 6-3 first-round loss to Brazil's Thomaz Bellucci.
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 17 Big-serving John Isner overpowered Serbian world number one Novak Djokovic to reach the final of the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 3-6 7-6 upset in the last four on Saturday.
The 26-year-old American blasted a total of 20 aces past the Serb, the last of them a 135 kph serve to clinch the final-set tiebreak 7-5 and end the match after two hours, 45 minutes.
Isner will meet either three-times champion Roger Federer or twice winner Rafa Nadal in Sunday's final. Swiss Federer and Spaniard Nadal were scheduled to play later on Saturday in a heavily anticipated showdown, the 28th time the pair will have met in their ongoing rivalry.
Left-hander Nadal holds an 18-9 career advantage over the Swiss and has won four of their last five encounters, though they are 5-5 on the hard court. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Steve Keating)
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Joao Souza (Brazil) 6-3 6-2 Federico Delbonis (Argentina) beat 7-Paolo Lorenzi (Italy) 4-6 6-1 6-4 Thiago Monteiro (Brazil) beat Gastao Elias (Portugal) 2-6 7-6(4) 6-4 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) beat Stephane Robert (France) 6-2 6-0 Fabio Fognini (Italy) beat Tommy Robredo (Spain) 6-2 6-4 Thomaz Bellucci (Brazil) beat 1-Kei
Feb 21 (Gracenote) - Results from the Marseille Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Nicolas Mahut (France) beat 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 6-Richard Gasquet (France) beat Robin Haase (Netherlands) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-2 Julien Benneteau (France) beat Denis Shapovalov (Canada) 7-5 6-4 Sergiy Stakhovsky (Ukraine) beat Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-4 Aljaz Bedene (Britain) beat Paul-Henri Mathieu (France) 3-6 6-1 6-4 Norbert Gombos (Slovakia) beat