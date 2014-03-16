March 16 Novak Djokovic beat his old rival Roger Federer 3-6 6-3 7-6(3) on Sunday to win a nailbiting BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells.

The Serbian overcame a shaky start when he dropped the first set, then had a nervous finish when he failed to serve out the match before coming from behind to clinch his first title of 2014.

The thrilling victory also gave Djokovic his third championship in the Californian desert tournament and lifted his career tally to 42 titles.

It was Federer's first loss in a final at Indian Wells after he had previously won a record four times. (Reporting by Julian Linden in New York; editing by Gene Cherry)