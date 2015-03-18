Tennis-Federer says he will probably rest until French Open
April 2 Miami Open winner Roger Federer said on Sunday he will probably skip the upcoming European clay court season except for the French Open.
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18 World number four Andy Murray sailed into the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday while fifth-ranked Kei Nishikori crashed out of his last-16 test at Indian Wells.
The Scotsman posted a routine 6-3 6-3 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, but Japan's Nishikori failed to keep their expected clash in the last eight by losing 6-4 7-6 (2) to 12th-seeded Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.
Nishikori, last year's U.S. Open runner-up, failed to cash in on six of his seven break points as he fell to the hard-serving Lopez, who registered 12 aces.
Murray kept the pressure on Mannarino throughout the 90-minutes match, reaching break point 11 times and breaking serve four times for a comfortable victory. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)
April 2 Roger Federer clinched his 91st career title when he beat rival Rafa Nadal 6-3 6-4 in the Miami Open final on Sunday.