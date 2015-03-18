INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18 World number four Andy Murray sailed into the quarter-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday while fifth-ranked Kei Nishikori crashed out of his last-16 test at Indian Wells.

The Scotsman posted a routine 6-3 6-3 win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, but Japan's Nishikori failed to keep their expected clash in the last eight by losing 6-4 7-6 (2) to 12th-seeded Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

Nishikori, last year's U.S. Open runner-up, failed to cash in on six of his seven break points as he fell to the hard-serving Lopez, who registered 12 aces.

Murray kept the pressure on Mannarino throughout the 90-minutes match, reaching break point 11 times and breaking serve four times for a comfortable victory. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)