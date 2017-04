INDIAN WELLS, California, March 19 Fourth seed Andy Murray, with a consummate display of power and touch, reached the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals for a third time with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spaniard Felicano Lopez on Thursday.

On another hot afternoon at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the Scot broke Lopez once in the opening set and twice in the second to wrap up a commanding victory in an hour and a half.

Murray will next face top-seeded Serb Novak Djokovic, who was gifted a place in the last four when Australian Bernard Tomic pulled out of their quarter-final on Thursday, citing a back injury.

Tomic, ranked 32nd, had reached the last eight at an elite ATP Masters 1000 event for the first time with a 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory over compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the previous round. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue)