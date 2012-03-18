* Isner fires down 20 aces to upset Djokovic
* In-form Federer eases past Nadal to reach final
(adds further quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 17 John Isner
pulled off the biggest upset of his career at the BNP Paribas
Open on Saturday before Roger Federer imperiously outplayed
long-time rival Rafa Nadal in the other semi-final.
Big-serving American Isner overpowered world number one
Novak Djokovic 7-6 3-6 7-6 and will face three-times champion
Federer in Sunday's final, the Swiss having eased past Spaniard
Nadal 6-3 6-4.
The second semi-final was delayed by three-and-a-half hours
because of steady rain before Federer and Nadal came out for
their heavily anticipated showdown, the Swiss dominating before
sealing victory in one hour, 31 minutes.
Serving for the match at 5-4 and 40-30 on a chilly and
blustery evening, Federer was briefly held up by a light
sprinkling of rain before he powered down a 125 mph ace, his
sixth in all, to book his place in the final.
"I just had a good day," 16-times grand slam champion
Federer said in a courtside interview after winning 38 of his 40
matches since last year's U.S. Open. "Another great match in
tough conditions.
"We both expected rain in the match and it did rain a few
times. I couldn't be more happy. I have played amazing against
Rafa. He is a great champion.
'Tonight I felt good about my game, I guess I had a no-lose
mentality," added the third-seeded Swiss, who had battled flu
and a temperature earlier in the tournament.
"I've not felt great this week and I didn't expect myself to
play so well tonight. This is sometimes when you can pull off
the biggest wins of your career."
Watched by a near-capacity crowd under leaden skies, Federer
broke twice winner Nadal in the second game of the match, ending
a riveting exchange with an overhead forehand smash to lead 2-0.
However, the Spanish left-hander broke back in the fifth
when the Swiss netted a forehand after the two players had
treated the crowd to a sequence of absorbing rallies with
superbly angled shots.
Federer regained control by breaking second-seeded Nadal in
the ninth when the Spaniard's backhand floated long and he
served out to love in the 10th, clinching the first set in 42
minutes with a forehand drop shot.
ELEGANT STYLE
Oozing confidence and moving in typically elegant style,
Federer again broke Nadal in the third game of the second after
the Spaniard double-faulted to trail 0-40 before dumping a
backhand into the net.
Nadal was also broken in the seventh, again double-faulting
for 30-40 and then sending a backhand well wide after a
protracted rally.
Serving for the match at 5-2, the Swiss surprisingly failed
to hold as his opponent struck successive forehand winners after
moving Federer from side to side with penetrating baseline
shots.
Nadal held serve for 4-5 and Federer came from 15-30 down in
the 10th to beat his rival for a 10th time in 28 meetings.
"The weather conditions, yeah, it wasn't easy to play but it
was a good match," Nadal said after losing to the Swiss for only
the second time in their last six meetings. "He played
fantastic, and I just congratulate him."
Earlier, Isner blasted a total of 20 aces past the
top-seeded Serb, the last of them a well-placed 135 mph serve to
clinch the final-set tiebreak 7-5 and end his match after two
hours, 45 minutes.
Isner, who had lost to Djokovic in their previous two
meetings, threw his arms skywards in celebration before light
drizzle began to fall on the showpiece stadium court at the
Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
"That's why I play this game, is to be able to enjoy moments
like that," 11th seed Isner told reporters with a broad grin
after reaching the final in an elite ATP Masters 1000 event for
the first time.
"It was very special when that last ball went by him and I
knew I had won the match. Not many people can say they've ever
beaten the number one player in the world.
"I'm gonna have another shot tomorrow to play in front of a
packed house for a big tournament title."
(Editing by John O'Brien)