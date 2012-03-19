* Federer blunts big-serving Isner
* Wins a record fourth Indian Wells title
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18 Roger Federer
continued his red-hot run by dispatching surprise finalist John
Isner 7-6 6-3 on Sunday to become the first player to win the
Indian Wells ATP tournament four times.
The Swiss world number three blunted the powerful serving of
Isner with a controlled display, edging the American 9-7 in the
first set tiebreak then breaking him twice in the second set to
triumph in one hour and 21 minutes.
Federer clinched the title when the towering Isner, who
upset world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals and
will rise to a career-high 10th in the rankings on Monday,
dumped a forehand into the net.
The Swiss, who had won three consecutive titles at Indian
Wells from 2004-06, raised both arms skywards in celebration as
the capacity crowd at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden erupted in
applause.
"This tournament victory couldn't come at a better time in
my career," Federer, who has triumphed six times in his last
eight ATP World Tour events, told reporters while sitting beside
the glittering crystal trophy.
"It's a big tournament, the first Masters 1000 of the
season. It's been a long time since I have been this successful
here, even though I have had some really good matches here in
the past."
Federer expressed a measure of surprise over his victory,
having come close to withdrawing from the tournament before his
opening match because of a lingering flu bug.
GETTING LUCKY
"I was not feeling great for five days overall and I
definitely got lucky at the beginning of the tournament," said
the 30-year-old, who crushed his long-time rival Rafa Nadal 6-3
6-4 in the semis.
"But I was able to come through, and so convincingly at the
end. I've really played amazing these last three matches in
particular, so I couldn't be more happy."
On a cool afternoon in the California desert, the opening
set went with serve until the 12th game when Federer, leading
6-5, had a chance to break Isner when the American hit a
forehand long to go advantage down.
However the 6ft-9in (2.05m) Isner saved that with a 129 mph
(207 km/h) serve to force a Federer error and the set went into
a tiebreak where the Swiss squandered further set points when
leading 6-5 and 7-6.
Federer, beaten by Isner in four sets in a Davis Cup first
round tie last month, finally clinched the set on his fourth
opportunity when his opponent's backhand service return sailed
long.
He broke Isner in the seventh game of the second, unleashing
a trademark backhand pass down the line to go 15-40 up before
winning the next point when the American netted a backhand
volley as he charged forward.
After holding serve to lead 5-3, Federer broke Isner for a
second time to end the match, improving his record for the year
to 22-2 and surpassing Jimmy Connors and Michael Chang who were
both three-times champions at Indian Wells.
Since his semi-final loss to Djokovic at last year's U.S.
Open, the 16-times grand slam champion has been arguably the
hottest player on the men's circuit, winning 39 of his 41
matches.
"If I have any shot to beat him, I'm gonna have to play my
best and that wasn't the case today," Isner said after competing
in his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 final. "He was too
strong.
"I was taking care of my serve, for the most part, up until
the end. I don't think I lost the match because I didn't serve
as well. He was on top of me, and his forehand was way too good
today."
