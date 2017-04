INDIAN WELLS, California March 22 World number one Novak Djokovic defended his Indian Wells title, beating Roger Federer 6-3 6-7 6-2 in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

Federer fought back in the second set, winning the tie-break with the help of three double-faults from the Serb but Djokovic recovered in the deciding set for his fourth triumph at Indian Wells and 50th ATP win. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)