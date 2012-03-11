* Djokovic sweeps past qualifier Golubev 6-3 6-2
* Murray stunned 6-4 6-2 by Spaniard Garcia-Lopez
(Updates with Murray upset)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 10 World
number one Novak Djokovic eased into the third round of the
Indian Wells ATP tournament on Saturday while fourth-seeded Andy
Murray made a premature exit.
Djokovic, champion here in 2008 and last year, handed out a
6-3 6-2 thrashing to Kazakhstan qualifier Andrey Golubev,
breaking his opponent's serve twice in each set to triumph in
one hour 20 minutes.
"It was a good start," the top-seeded Serb said in a
courtside interview after sealing the win with a powerful first
serve that forced a wild backhand error by his 145th-ranked
opponent.
"We didn't play a beautiful match and there were a lot of
unforced errors but look, it's the opening match of the
tournament for me and I am still getting used to the conditions
and adjusting to the court.
"Hopefully the next match will be better," added the Serb,
who won his fifth grand slam crown at the Australian Open in
January.
Djokovic, who beat Spaniard Rafa Nadal in last year's final,
will next face South African Kevin Anderson, who benefited from
a walkover when Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew due to
an unspecified illness.
World number four Murray, runner-up at Indian Wells in 2009,
was upset 6-4 6-2 by 92nd-ranked Spaniard Guillermo
Garcia-Lopez, the second year in a row the Briton was eliminated
in his opening match at Indian Wells.
"My return let me down and he hardly missed the ball,"
Murray said after being broken once in the opening set and twice
in the second. "I hit my backhand poorly tonight, no question.
"With the level of tennis nowadays you get no easy first
round matches and you play a poor match, that's what happens."
RODDICK FIGHTBACK
Earlier, Czech Tomas Berdych advanced with a 6-7 6-3 6-4 win
over Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky while American Andy Roddick
clawed his way back to beat Poland's Lukasz Kubot 4-6 7-6 6-3.
Roddick, a break down and trailing 4-5 in the second set,
was in danger of losing the match when he suddenly found form
with his service returns to take control.
"That was all the difference," said Roddick, whose world
ranking of 31st is his worst since August 2001. "I had to have
hit 10 winner returns from that point from being down in the
second (set).
"I started putting pressure on every service game he had and
broke like four times from then from not breaking at all for the
first hour and 45 (minutes) I was out there.
"It was like a line in the sand. It went from terrible to
good, for whatever reason. In the first two sets I couldn't have
hit a return into the ocean from the beach, much less on a
tennis court."
Former world number one Roddick will take on Berdych in the
third round.
"We know each other pretty well," he said of the Czech.
"We've played a lot over the last couple of years. I think I've
gotten him more than he's gotten me."
(Editing by Julian Linden and Patrick Johnston)