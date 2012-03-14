* Djokovic reaches last eight at Indian Wells
* Seventh seed Berdych ousted by Almagro
(Updates with Isner win, adds quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 14 World
number one Novak Djokovic held off a strong fightback by
Spaniard Pablo Andujar to move into the quarter-finals of the
Indian Wells ATP tournament with a 6-0 6-7 6-2 victory on
Wednesday.
The top-seeded Serb barely broke a sweat with an attacking
display in the opening set but fell 7-5 in a second set tiebreak
as the Spaniard upped his game on the stadium court at the
Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Champion here in 2008 and last year, Djokovic broke his
opponent in the first game of the third set and also in the
seventh before sealing victory on his first match point when
Andujar hit a forehand service return wide.
"My opponent is really a quality player who deserves to be
at this stage of the tournament," Djokovic said in a courtside
interview. "He surprised me with his aggressive approach. He was
taking the ball early and was playing well.
"In the second set, I start playing a little bit more
defensive and I think that allowed him to come back to the
match. All the credit for him to play the way he played.
"And then in the third set I regrouped. I managed to stay
calm mentally and just find my rhythm again. In the end, I was
lucky to get through some points."
The Serb, who won his fifth grand slam crown at the
Australian Open in January, will next face 12th seed Nicolas
Almagro of Spain, who upset seventh-seeded Czech Tomas Berdych
6-4 6-0.
Almagro, who lost a bad tempered fourth-round match to
Berdych in four sets at the Australian Open in January when the
pair last met, reached the last eight at Indian Wells for the
first time.
Big-serving American John Isner, the 11th seed, also
advanced with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Australian qualifier
Matthew Ebden.
In other fourth-round matches, twice champion and second
seed Rafa Nadal was playing Ukrainian Alexandr Dolgopolov while
triple winner Roger Federer was scheduled to take on unseeded
Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci.
ERROR-PRONE ANDUJAR
In bright morning sunshine, an error-prone Andujar lost
serve in the second, fourth and sixth games, twice
double-faulting to be broken, as Djokovic swept through the
first set in 28 minutes.
The Serb, who had fended off big-serving South African Kevin
Anderson in the previous round, then began playing a little more
defensively and the 45th-ranked Spaniard took advantage.
Though he squandered seven break points, Andujar went on to
level the match by clinching the second set tiebreak 7-5, ending
a protracted rally with a forehand winner and pumping his right
fist in celebration.
Djokovic, who beat Nadal in last year's final at Indian
Wells on the way to a stunning 41-0 start to the season, then
regained control.
He twice broke Andujar and saved one break point on his
serve in the sixth game before wrapping up the win in two hours
15 minutes.
"I believe I'm playing better as the tournament goes on, and
that is the goal," said Djokovic who has won the last three
grand slam singles titles.
"In that first set and in the third set today I think I've
played as well as I played in this stage last year."
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)