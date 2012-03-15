* Top seed Djokovic reaches last eight at Indian Wells
* Twice champion Nadal eases past Dolgopolov
* Federer recovers to beat Brazilian Bellucci
(Updates with Del Potro win, final para)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 14 Novak
Djokovic and Roger Federer each needed three sets to reach the
quarter-finals of the Indian Wells ATP tournament on Wednesday
while Rafa Nadal advanced with a comfortable victory over
Alexandr Dolgopolov.
Djokovic held off a strong fightback by Spaniard Pablo
Andujar to triumph 6-0 6-7 6-2, Federer recovered from a shaky
first set to beat Brazilian Thomaz Bellucci 3-6 6-3 6-4 while
Nadal eased through 6-3 6-2.
Argentina's David Nalbandian upset sixth seed Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga of France 3-6 7-5 6-3 and seventh seed Tomas Berdych was
beaten 6-4 6-0 by Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, who had lost a bad
tempered fourth-round match to the Czech at the Australian Open
in January.
Almagro's reward for reaching the last eight at Indian Wells
for the first time is a matchup with Djokovic.
World number one Djokovic battled past unseeded Spaniard
Andujar at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden after barely breaking
sweat with an attacking display in his opening set.
However, the Serb fell 7-5 in a second set tiebreak as
Andujar upped his game on the showpiece stadium court.
Champion here in 2008 and last year, Djokovic broke his
opponent in the first game of the third set, and also in the
seventh, before sealing victory on his first match point when
the Spaniard hit a forehand service return wide.
"My opponent is really a quality player who deserves to be
at this stage of the tournament," Djokovic said in a courtside
interview. "He surprised me with his aggressive approach. He was
taking the ball early and was playing well.
"In the second set, I start playing a little bit more
defensive and I think that allowed him to come back to the
match. All the credit for him to play the way he played.
"And then in the third set I regrouped. I managed to stay
calm mentally and just find my rhythm again," added the Serb,
who won his fifth grand slam crown at the Australian Open two
months ago.
COMMANDING WIN
Nadal, Indian Wells champion in 2007 and 2009, broke
pony-tailed Ukrainian Dolgopolov once in the opening set and
twice in the second to wrap up a commanding win in one hour, 16
minutes.
"He is a very difficult player to play against," the Spanish
left-hander said of Dolgopolov. "He hits very hard, produces
winners from every part of the court. He is a funny player, good
for tennis.
"I started very strong and he made a few mistakes, more than
usual, with his backhand, which helped me a lot. Being in the
quarter-finals here is fantastic for me," added Nadal, who has
reached the semi-finals in his last six attempts at Indian Wells
and will next take on Nalbandian.
For the second day in a row, triple champion Federer lost
the opening set but he then broke Bellucci in the first and
ninth games of the second to level the match.
The final set went with serve until the Swiss maestro broke
the 50th-ranked Brazilian in the 10th game, converting his
second match point when the left-hander hit a forehand long.
"It's always great to come through in a three-setter," said
16-times grand slam champion Federer, who has been trying to
shake off a flu bug and slight temperature. "I thought Thomaz
played great.
"I struggled early on to make the transition from night
(session) to day. I'm happy and relieved to be through and still
alive in the tournament."
Federer will next play ninth seed Juan Martin del Potro of
Argentina who overcame Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 7-6 6-7 6-2.
Big-serving American John Isner powered past Australian
qualifier Matthew Ebden 6-4 7-5 to set up a meeting in the last
eight with Frenchman Gilles Simon, who beat American Ryan
Harrison 7-6 5-7 6-1.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter
Rutherford/Patrick Johnston)