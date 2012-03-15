* Djokovic relies on serve to blast past Almagro
* Reaches semis for a fourth time at Indian Wells
(Adds quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 15 World
number one Novak Djokovic powered into the semi-finals of the
Indian Wells ATP tournament with a commanding 6-3 6-4 victory
over Spaniard Nicolas Almagro on Thursday.
The top-seeded Serb, champion here in 2008 and last year,
broke Almagro twice in the opening set and again in the ninth
game of the second when the Spaniard hit a backhand long.
Djokovic then held serve to love in the 10th, an ace putting
him 40-0 up before he ended the match with a crunching backhand
winner down the line after one hour, 22 minutes.
"It's definitely satisfying to play well," Australian Open
champion Djokovic told reporters after reaching the last four
for a fourth time at Indian Wells. "It was always going to be a
tough match.
"I had a very powerful ball striker on the opposite side of
the net. He's very solid with ground strokes and has a powerful
serve but I knew that he's inconsistent with that, so I just
needed to hang in there, which I did."
The Serb will next meet either big-serving American John
Isner or Frenchman Gilles Simon who were scheduled to play in
the evening session on Thursday.
Djokovic was especially pleased with his serving after
firing five aces on the hardcourt surface at the Indian Wells
Tennis Garden and winning 73 percent of his second serve points.
"I served well," said the Serb, who has won four of the last
five grand slams to establish himself as the sport's top player.
"I didn't lose many points on my service games in both sets
and that's something I have been working on. I have been trying
to get more free points on the first serves. This hasn't been my
weapon in the past."
Djokovic and the 12th-seeded Almagro pounded the ball
ferociously from the baseline to create several lengthy rallies
which, more often than not, ended in the Serb's favour.
"I have played so many matches on the tour and on the big
stage in major events, and I learned over the years what I need
to do in order to play my best when it matters the most," said
Djokovic.
"I use that necessary experience to perform my best, to cope
with pressure and just understand what shots I need to play at a
certain time, even though sometimes you don't need to go for
winners."
Djokovic, who outlasted Spaniard Rafa Nadal 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-7
7-5 in an epic final at the Australian Open in January, improved
his win-loss record this season to 14-1 by reaching his third
straight semi-final.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)