INDIAN WELLS, California, March 10 Andy Murray's storming start to the season hit an unexpected road bump on Saturday when the Briton was upset 6-4 6-2 by Spaniard Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the second round of the Indian Wells ATP tournament.

World number four Murray had arrived in California with high hopes after launching his 2012 campaign with a 14-2 win-loss record but his backhand let him down badly as he was beaten in straight sets at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The 92nd-ranked Garcia-Lopez, who had lost to Murray in their previous two meetings, broke the Scot twice in the second set to wrap up victory in one hour 40 minutes.

The 28-year-old Spaniard ended the match with a strong first serve that forced a Murray backhand error and he lifted his arms skywards in jubilant celebration.

It was the second year in a row Murray was eliminated in his opening match at Indian Wells, having lost 7-6 6-3 to American qualifier Donald Young 12 months ago. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Patrick Johnston)