By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 10 Andy
Murray's storming start to the season hit an unexpected road
bump on Saturday when the Briton was upset 6-4 6-2 by Spaniard
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in the second round of the Indian Wells
ATP tournament.
World number four Murray had arrived in California with high
hopes after launching his 2012 campaign with a 14-2 win-loss
record but his backhand let him down badly as he was beaten in
straight sets at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
The 92nd-ranked Garcia-Lopez, who had lost to Murray in
their previous two meetings, broke the Scot twice in the second
set to wrap up victory in one hour 40 minutes.
The 28-year-old Spaniard ended the match with a strong first
serve that forced a Murray backhand error and he lifted his arms
skywards in jubilant celebration.
It was the second year in a row Murray was eliminated in his
opening match at Indian Wells, having lost 7-6 6-3 to American
qualifier Donald Young 12 months ago.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Patrick Johnston)