By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 8
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 8
Nadal has lost his last seven matches against world number one
Novak Djokovic but the Spaniard denies that he has a burning
obsession to beat the Serb.
The pair last met in January's Australian Open final when
Djokovic clinched the title for a third time with an epic 5-7
6-4 6-2 6-7 7-5 victory that lasted almost six hours.
While Nadal enjoys a 16-14 career advantage over the Serb,
he has been beaten on all types of surfaces in their past seven
encounters, all of them in finals.
"I say it always the same, I want to improve for me," world
number two Nadal told reporters on Thursday while preparing for
the Indian Wells ATP tournament in the California desert.
"I don't want to improve to beat Novak, to beat Roger
(Federer) or to beat nobody. I try my best every day to improve
my level of tennis, to be a better player year by year.
"And if that's enough to beat Novak, fantastic. If not, I'm
gonna keep working. When I wake up every morning and I go on
court for practice, I don't think about Novak. I think about the
things I need to keep improving, I think about myself."
Nadal, a 10-times grand slam champion, said he had
maintained the same strategy throughout his career, both before
and after he eclipsed Federer as the game's top player.
"It's worked well all this time, maybe now it's not working
any more as well but hopefully yes," the Spanish left-hander
added with a smile. "But that's my way and that's the way that
my mind works.
"I don't have the spirit of revenge, I don't have the spirit
of obsession with another player. My spirit is to try and be a
better player every day for myself. That's my satisfaction."
CLOSEST RIVALS
Asked whether he felt the sport's number one player would
always lift the game of his closest rivals, Nadal replied: "To
have somebody in front always helps to have a reference in what
you have to improve.
"When you are behind somebody, it is sometimes a little bit
easier than when you are on the top. At the same time, I prefer
to be in front."
While Djokovic clinched his fifth grand slam title at
Melbourne Park in January to continue his recent domination over
the Spaniard, Nadal was largely happy with how he had performed
against the Serb.
"I accept very well the losses, I think I accept well the
victories too," the Spaniard smiled. "I came back home very
happy about my tournament in Australia, the way that I played,
the way that I played lots of moments in the final.
"I am not happy about my second and third sets but for the
rest of the match, I am happy with how I did. In general, it was
a very positive tournament for me.
"I don't know if I want to be the one that will improve
Djokovic. I am happy with how I did and I am going to keep
working hard every day to try to keep having chances to compete
against everybody with good chances of success. The periods of
victories for everybody have an end and that's part of life."
Nadal has spent the last month relaxing at home with his
family and friends in Mallorca, and practicing "a little bit"
for the first Masters Series event of the year.
"It is important to have periods off to try to work on the
things that you really need to improve," said the Spaniard, who
will play either Colombian Alejandro Falla or Argentine Leonardo
Mayer in the second round at Indian Wells after enjoying a
first-round bye.
"You can do a lot of things really well in practice but you
need to adapt these things in the game later, and that needs
time and matches.
"This is the most important part of the season for me, from
here until Wimbledon, and this year is an Olympic year too so
that's the moment where I have to be ready for everything."
