By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 17
anticipated last-four showdown between Roger Federer and Rafa
Nadal at the Indian Wells ATP tournament finally began on
Saturday after a weather delay of three-and-a-half hours.
Steady drizzle began to fall at the Indian Wells Tennis
Garden after 11th-seeded American John Isner upset world number
one and top seed Novak Djokovic 7-6 3-6 7-6 in the first
semi-final.
The rain then intensified and three-times champion Federer
and twice winner Nadal only came out on to the showpiece stadium
court once the storm front has passed through and the playing
surface had been dried.
World number two Nadal and third-ranked Federer are meeting
for the 28th time in their ongoing rivalry.
Left-hander Nadal holds an 18-9 career advantage over the
Swiss and has won four of their last five encounters, though
they are 5-5 on the hard court.
