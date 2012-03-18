INDIAN WELLS, California, March 17 The heavily anticipated last-four showdown between Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal at the Indian Wells ATP tournament finally began on Saturday after a weather delay of three-and-a-half hours.

Steady drizzle began to fall at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden after 11th-seeded American John Isner upset world number one and top seed Novak Djokovic 7-6 3-6 7-6 in the first semi-final.

The rain then intensified and three-times champion Federer and twice winner Nadal only came out on to the showpiece stadium court once the storm front has passed through and the playing surface had been dried.

World number two Nadal and third-ranked Federer are meeting for the 28th time in their ongoing rivalry.

Left-hander Nadal holds an 18-9 career advantage over the Swiss and has won four of their last five encounters, though they are 5-5 on the hard court. (Editing by John O'Brien)