By Mark Lamport-Stokes
| INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18 Since
breaking through with her first grand slam crown at the
Australian Open in January, Victoria Azarenka has effortlessly
grown into her role as the world's top player.
The 22-year-old Belarusian has reigned supreme this season,
compiling a perfect 23-0 record and winning her third title with
a 6-2 6-3 demolition of Maria Sharapova in the final of the
Indian Wells WTA tournament on Sunday.
Azarenka had long been considered as a possible number onw
and Russian Sharapova can certainly attest to her burgeoning
status after being crushed by the Belarusian in their last two
meetings.
"She was one of the players who has always had extreme
potential to win a grand slam and be No. 1 in the world,"
Sharapova told reporters after being broken six times by
Azarenka in a one-sided final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
"Many people expected that to happen sooner for her and were
expecting her to get to a final of a grand slam earlier than she
did."
Azarenka reached that first grand slam final in Melbourne in
January and made the most of the opportunity by pummeling
Sharapova 6-3 6-0.
"She's going through a period in her career where she's
extremely confident, extremely solid," said the former world
number one. "Nothing is really going wrong for her.
"Everything is a positive positive. When you're against her,
you're playing against a good player and you have to figure out
how to beat them. It hasn't happened for me the last couple of
times against her."
SHARAPOVA CAUTION
Sharapova cautioned, though, that much can change before the
end of this year.
"There is no doubt she's the most dominant as far as this
year goes ... just by the level of tennis and how she's been
able to keep it as well," the 24-year-old said.
"It's also another thing to maintain that level. We've got
many more tournaments to go. Ultimately that is set at the end
of the year and you kind of see who was where and who did how."
Azarenka, whose other titles this season have come in Sydney
and Doha, plans to deal with all the expectation and pressure
she faces as world number one by maintaining the
"one-match-at-a-time" strategy that has, so far, worked so well
for her.
"I know it's never gonna be easy, so every match I take it
as important as any match, if it's the final of Australian Open
or the first round," she smiled. "You know, I could have been
out here in the first round."
Azarenka was taken to a third set tiebreak in her opening
match at Indian Wells against Germany's Mona Barthel.
"But that's the importance of being on top of the game when
you're not playing your best, trying your best every time, every
point," the Belarusian added.
"So I'm not thinking too much ahead, that I'm No. 1 and I
have to continue winning or something like that. I'm just trying
to be the best player and the best person I can be on every
single day."
(Editing by Julian Linden)