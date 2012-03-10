(Adds quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9 World
number one Victoria Azarenka improved her unbeaten record to
18-0 this year after battling past Germany's Mona Barthel 6-4
6-7 7-6 in the second round of the Indian Wells WTA tournament
on Friday.
Top seed Azarenka squandered a 5-1 lead in the second set
and then came from 1-4 and 3-5 down in the third before sealing
a tight victory 8-6 in the tiebreak when her opponent hit a
backhand long.
The Belarusian, who clinched her first grand slam crown at
the Australian Open in January, double-faulted 12 times in an
error-strewn encounter and celebrated in subdued fashion when
the match ended after three hours on the stadium court.
"It was survival, but it's a good feeling also to come
through after a match like this with a win," a relieved Azarenka
told reporters. "I could have been already beating myself up
somewhere in my house after losing.
"But I'm here and I got through, and that's a good sign ...
to win when you're not playing your best, it's more joyful.
"I won this match mentally more than physically or
tactically or whatever. That was really what brought me a win
today, my fighting spirit, till the last moment."
Azarenka will next meet 25th-seeded Russian Svetlana
Kuznetsova, who advanced after Swiss Timea Bacsinszky retired
hurt with a wrist injury when trailing 3-6 0-2.
GUTSY DISPLAY
Barthel, who had lost to the Belarusian in their two
previous meetings this year, was delighted with her gutsy
display at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
"I stayed really calm ... but she's ranked No. 1 and she
really kept fighting for every point," said the 37th-ranked
German, who won her first WTA title in Hobart in January. "She
deserved to win in the end but of course it was really close."
Asked whether she had changed her strategy after trailing
1-5 in the second set, Barthel replied: "I was just trying to
continue to play like that because I knew it was close.
"I lost some games where I had some game points, so I just
was trying to fight, just trying to continue. I have nothing to
lose against the world No. 1 so I can just play my game. I'm
happy I could turn the second set around."
Barthel, who twice served for the match in the third set
before Azarenka took control, frequently troubled the world
number one with her rasping groundstrokes and clever changes of
pace.
"I think she played unbelievable tennis, the best of our
previous matches," Azarenka said of the 21-year-old. "I have to
give her a lot of credit for making me also not play well.
"She really stepped it up and showed some incredible strokes
and serves so all the credit to her. Mona was really motivated
to beat me today."
