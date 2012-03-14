By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13 With an
unbeaten 20-0 record to start the season, world number one
Victoria Azarenka could be forgiven for taking the saying: "If
it ain't broke, don't fix it" to heart.
However, the pony-tailed Belarusian, who won her first grand
slam at the Australian Open in January, has no intention of
standing still and will keep changing and adapting her game to
get even better.
"I always try to work on different things because I think
there is never really a limit that you can achieve," Azarenka
told reporters after crushing Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3 6-1 in
the fourth round of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Tuesday.
"You can always try to do better. It may not work right
away, but at least you can start the process. For me, always the
most important is about adaptation.
"For example, here you don't play maybe like you would play
in Miami or Doha or Australia or anywhere else. It's all about
adaptation, preparing myself to be able to play my best game."
Asked why she would keep changing things when she had
remained unbeaten this year, Azarenka replied: "That's what I'm
trying to do to stay that way. If I relax my butt a little bit,
somebody's gonna come and kick it."
The 22-year-old, already a winner of 11 titles on the
women's circuit, is third in the all-time standings for the best
start to a WTA Tour season.
Swiss Martina Hingis leads the way with 37 consecutive
victories to launch her 1997 campaign while American Serena
Williams is next best with 21 in 2003.
Men's world number one Novak Djokovic had a 41-match win
streak to start last year until he was beaten by Roger Federer
in the semi-finals of the French Open.
DJOKOVIC'S ACHIEVEMENT
Azarenka smiled when asked if she could replicate Djokovic's
achievement over the coming weeks and months.
"I take it day by day and after that we will see what
happens," the Monaco resident said. "There is no point to think
how somebody else did because I have to keep my focus on every
moment, every day.
"But I'm definitely gonna try," she added with a broad grin.
Top-seeded Azarenka booked her place in the quarter-finals
at Indian Wells with her ruthless demolition of Goerges and will
next face fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.
"I think it's gonna be a tough match, as usual," Azarenka
said. "We have really tough battles and I'm really looking
forward to play her again.
"She's a great player and a very good challenge for anybody
to play."
The pair have already met three times this year with
Azarenka winning on each occasion. The Belarusian leads 8-3
overall in their encounters.
