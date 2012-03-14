INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13 With an unbeaten 20-0 record to start the season, world number one Victoria Azarenka could be forgiven for taking the saying: "If it ain't broke, don't fix it" to heart.

However, the pony-tailed Belarusian, who won her first grand slam at the Australian Open in January, has no intention of standing still and will keep changing and adapting her game to get even better.

"I always try to work on different things because I think there is never really a limit that you can achieve," Azarenka told reporters after crushing Germany's Julia Goerges 6-3 6-1 in the fourth round of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Tuesday.

"You can always try to do better. It may not work right away, but at least you can start the process. For me, always the most important is about adaptation.

"For example, here you don't play maybe like you would play in Miami or Doha or Australia or anywhere else. It's all about adaptation, preparing myself to be able to play my best game."

Asked why she would keep changing things when she had remained unbeaten this year, Azarenka replied: "That's what I'm trying to do to stay that way. If I relax my butt a little bit, somebody's gonna come and kick it."

The 22-year-old, already a winner of 11 titles on the women's circuit, is third in the all-time standings for the best start to a WTA Tour season.

Swiss Martina Hingis leads the way with 37 consecutive victories to launch her 1997 campaign while American Serena Williams is next best with 21 in 2003.

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic had a 41-match win streak to start last year until he was beaten by Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open.

DJOKOVIC'S ACHIEVEMENT

Azarenka smiled when asked if she could replicate Djokovic's achievement over the coming weeks and months.

"I take it day by day and after that we will see what happens," the Monaco resident said. "There is no point to think how somebody else did because I have to keep my focus on every moment, every day.

"But I'm definitely gonna try," she added with a broad grin.

Top-seeded Azarenka booked her place in the quarter-finals at Indian Wells with her ruthless demolition of Goerges and will next face fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.

"I think it's gonna be a tough match, as usual," Azarenka said. "We have really tough battles and I'm really looking forward to play her again.

"She's a great player and a very good challenge for anybody to play."

The pair have already met three times this year with Azarenka winning on each occasion. The Belarusian leads 8-3 overall in their encounters. (Editing by Peter Rutherford)