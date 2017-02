INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18 World number one Victoria Azarenka clinched her fourth title of the year with a ruthless 6-2 6-3 demolition of Maria Sharapova in the final of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Sunday.

The Belarusian broke Sharapova's serve twice in the opening set and four times in the second to seal a commanding victory in one hour, 26 minutes on the showpiece stadium court.

Although Azarenka faced a little more resistance from Sharapova late in the second set, she held off the Russian's fightback and ended the match with a probing backhand which forced a desperate lob from her opponent that floated long.

The Australian Open champion dropped her racket in delight and set off on a running jig in the direction of the players' box after improving her unbeaten record this year to 23-0. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden)