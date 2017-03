INDIAN WELLS, California, March 17 Second seed Maria Sharapova won her first title since last year's French Open with a 6-2 6-2 demolition of Caroline Wozniacki in the final of the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday.

In a showdown between two former world number ones, the second-seeded Russian overpowered the Dane with a ruthless display, breaking her twice in each set to seal victory in one hour 21 minutes.

Sharapova played aggressively throughout with an array of deep groundstrokes and superb serving to claim her second title at Indian Wells after winning for the first time in 2006.

The 25-year-old Russian ended the match in champion style with a 109mph service winner before raising both arms skywards in celebration. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)