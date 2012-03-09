By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 8 Gisela
Dulko, Johanna Larsson and Irina Falconi all advanced to the
second round of the Indian Wells WTA tournament in speedy
fashion on Thursday when their opponents retired hurt.
Argentina's Dulko, a quarter-finalist here in 2004 and 2006,
breezed through the opening round after winning just one game
before Australian Jelena Dokic pulled out with a right wrist
injury.
Dulko will next face Russian world number two and 2006
champion Maria Sharapova, who was handed a first-round bye as
the second seed.
Swede Larsson advanced when Hungarian qualifier Greta Arn
withdrew due to a neck injury while trailing 4-1 and American
wild card Falconi moved past Romania's Alexandra Dulgheru, who
retired hurt at 4-6 5-2 because of a right knee injury.
Larsson will next meet 15th-seeded Serb Ana Ivanovic while
Falconi, one of 10 players competing in the main draw here for
the first time, takes on U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur of
Australia, the sixth seed.
Russian Ekaterina Makarova, having recovered from a wrist
injury since her surprise quarter-final run at the Australian
Open in January, lost serve just once on the way to a 6-2 6-3
win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
Makarova's reward is a second-round encounter with defending
champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.
In other matches on Thursday, South African Chanelle
Scheepers brushed aside Frenchwoman Mathilde Johansson 6-3 6-3
while Spaniard Silvia Soler Espinosa scraped past Italy's
Alberta Brianti 6-3 1-6 7-6.
World number one and Australian Open champion Victoria
Azarenka of Belarus makes her first appearance of the week in
the singles draw when she plays Germany's Mona Barthel, who she
beat on her way to the title in Melbourne, in Friday's second
round.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by John O'Brien)