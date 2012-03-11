* Wozniacki hammers Makarova 6-2 6-0
* Sharapova crushes Dulko by same scoreline
(Adds later matches, Sharapova quotes)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 10 (Reuters) -
Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki and former winner Maria
Sharapova cruised into the third round of the Indian Wells WTA
tournament with 6-2 6-0 victories on Saturday.
Denmark's Wozniacki launched her title defence by
demolishing Russian Ekaterina Makarova and Sharapova, the 2006
champion, crushed Argentina's Gisela Dulko at the Indian Wells
Tennis Garden.
Former world number one Wozniacki took advantage of an
error-strewn display by her left-handed opponent, cruising to
victory in just over an hour on the showpiece stadium court.
Makarova, who reached her first grand slam quarter-final at
the Australian Open in January, never once held serve as her
match ended when she netted a backhand.
"I played pretty good out there," fourth seed Wozniacki told
reporters after ending the day session with her win. "It's
always pretty tough playing in your first match, and I actually
felt comfortable.
"I don't like to be out there for too long if I don't have
to. I like to play tennis and I love grinding it out, but if I
have the opportunity to finish it off fast, I like that
opportunity, as well."
The 21-year-old said she was excited to be back at Indian
Wells. "This is one of my favourite tournaments and I always
feel at home here," she added.
Wozniacki, who beat Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli in last
year's final, will next face Swede Sofia Arvidsson, a 6-3 6-3
winner against Romanian Monica Niculescu.
Sharapova, one of six former champions in the field, broke
Dulko three times in each set before ending the first match of
the evening session with a crunching forehand down the line.
"I haven't played a tournament in a few weeks and I was
pretty eager to get out there tonight," the 24-year-old Russian
said after pumping her right fist in delight to celebrate the
one-sided victory.
"Gisela is always tricky, because we've played a few times
before and she's beaten me at a major before. As a first round
opponent, I just had to be really ready from the beginning
against her."
Second seed Sharapova, who has reached the semi-finals at
Indian Wells four times, will take on Romania's Simona Halep in
the next round.
ATTACKING STYLE
U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur of Australia also eased into
the third round, needing only 49 minutes with her attacking
style to hammer American wild card Irina Falconi 6-0 6-3.
Sixth-seeded Stosur will next play Russian Nadia Petrova,
who beat American wild card Lauren Davis 6-3 6-2.
Former champion Ana Ivanovic of Serbia gained a measure of
revenge for her early exit from last year's French Open,
pounding Swede Johanna Larsson 6-1 6-2.
Ivanovic, who lost to the Swede in three sets in the opening
round at Roland Garros, delivered a ruthless display with her
crisp ground strokes to wrap up victory in just over an hour.
In dazzling desert sunshine, the elegant Serb broke Larsson
three times in the opening set and twice in the second to reach
the third round of an event she won in 2008.
"I'm definitely happy about that," a beaming Ivanovic said
after ending the match with consecutive aces. "I had a little
bit of that (French Open) match in my mind.
"I didn't play good at the French Open, so I knew I had a
better chance this time around. I felt it was a bit of an
awkward match against her but I'm still so happy to get that
revenge and win."
Seventh seed Bartoli had to draw on her renowned fighting
qualities to beat American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko 2-6 6-2
7-5, having trailed 2-5 in the final set.
In other matches, 10th seed Francesca Schiavone of Italy
swept past Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko 6-2 6-4 and 11th-seeded
German Sabine Lisicki was upset 6-1 6-4 by Spaniard Lourdes
Dominguez Lino.
(Editing by Julian Linden and Patrick Johnston)