INDIAN WELLS, California, March 11 Top
seed Victoria Azarenka charged into the fourth round of the
Indian Wells WTA tournament by crushing Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1
6-2 on Sunday, improving her unbeaten record to 19-0 this year.
The Belarusian world number one, who had battled through her
opening match against Germany's Mona Barthel 6-4 6-7 7-6, broke
Russian Kuznetsova three times in the first set and twice in the
second.
Serving for the match at 5-2, Azarenka went 40-15 up before
double-faulting but then sealed the win on the next point when
her opponent's backhand flew long.
"I am really happy with the way I played today," a smiling
Azarenka said in a courtside interview after dispatching
Kuznetsova in just one hour.
"I really turned it around from the survival the last time
around," she added, referring to her three-hour battle with
Barthel on the stadium court in the second round.
Azarenka, who clinched her first grand slam crown at the
Australian Open in January, will next meet Germany's Julia
Goerges, a 6-3 6-4 winner against Spaniard Anabel Medina
Garrigues.
French Open champion Li Na beat fellow Chinese Zheng Jie 6-1
6-3, her first victory over her compatriot in five career
meetings.
"It's always tough to play a same-country player because we
know each other a lot," said Li, who became the first Asian
woman to win a grand slam singles title with her victory over
Italian Francesca Schiavone in Paris last year.
"We stay in the national teams so we practise every day and
travel all of the time, so it's very tough. But I was so happy
because it's the first time I beat her.
"The last meeting was six years ago, so six years can change
many things," added Li, who is affectionately known as "Big
Sister Na" and "Golden Flower" in China.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Patrick Johnston)