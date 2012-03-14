* Azarenka hammers Goerges to reach last eight
* Sharapova demolishes Vinci
* Defending champion Wozniacki ousted by Ivanovic
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 13 World
number one Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova stayed on track
for a mouth-watering showdown in the final of the Indian Wells
WTA tournament while defending champion Caroline Wozniacki was
beaten by Ana Ivanovic on Tuesday.
Top-seeded Belarusian Azarenka eased into the last eight
with a ruthless 6-3 6-1 demolition of Germany's Julia Goerges
before Russia's second seed Sharapova swept past Italian Roberta
Vinci 6-2 6-1.
Dane Wozniacki, however, was ousted by 2008 winner Ivanovic,
who produced sizzling tennis from the baseline to triumph 6-3
6-2 in the fourth round. The Serb will next meet seventh seed
Marion Bartoli of France after she breezed past Czech Lucie
Safarova 6-1 6-4.
In dazzling afternoon sunshine, Azarenka broke Goerges three
times in each set before sealing victory with an ace to end the
match in just over an hour on the showpiece stadium court.
The pony-tailed Belarusian won her first grand slam crown at
the Australian Open in January and is 20-0 this year. She will
next face fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland.
Radwanska, who won her eighth WTA title in Doha last month,
advanced when American wild card Jamie Hampton retired with
cramp when trailing 6-3 4-6 3-0.
"I take it day by day and after that we will see what
happens," Azarenka told reporters of her perfect start to the
season. "I have to keep my focus on every moment, every day."
The 22-year-old has launched her 2012 campaign with three
WTA titles and said complacency was not in her vocabulary.
"I always try to work on different things because I think
there is never really a limit to what you can achieve," Azarenka
added. "You can always try to do better. It may not work right
away, but at least you can start the process."
PHYSICAL CONDITION
Asked what had been the most improved department of her game
this year, she replied: "The thing that really stands out is my
physical condition, and I'm pleased with that. But I feel like
there is so much more room to improve."
Sharapova had needed five match points to beat Romania's
Simona Halep in the previous round but stepped up a few gears
against Vinci, breaking her six times before completing victory
in just over an hour.
Ivanovic booked her place in the last eight after breaking
Wozniacki three times in the opening set and twice in the
second, leaping into the air in delight when she clinched
victory after one hour 10 minutes.
"I'm very happy," the 24-year-old Serb said after beating
the Dane for the first time since the 2008 French Open, which
she went on to win.
"I didn't do much wrong today besides the first few games on
my serve. I'm really pleased the way I was aggressive."
Radwanska, who reached the quarter-finals for a third time
at Indian Wells, applauded Hampton's effort.
"She was playing very good today and I was really in trouble
in the second set," the 23-year-old said. "She was really
hitting the ball very well and moving very well.
"I just noticed when she fell down. It was obvious that she
was cramping and it's always tough when you can't really have a
medical timeout for that and you're losing points or games like
today.
"When somebody is losing two or three games, it's really a
lot. It's tough to come back."
In other matches, eighth seed Li Na of China) crushed Czech
Klara Zakopalova 6-1 6-0, Maria Kirilenko beat fellow Russian
Nadia Petrova 6-1 5-7 6-2 and Germany's Angelique Kerber edged
past American Christina McHale 6-3 3-6 7-6.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Peter Rutherford)