INDIAN WELLS, California, March 14 (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka stormed into the last four of the Indian Wells WTA tournament with a ruthless 6-0 6-2 demolition of Agnieszka Radwanska, improving her record this year to 21-0.

The Belarusian world number one outplayed her opponent from the baseline, coasting through the opening set in 25 minutes and racing to a 5-0 lead in the second before being surprisingly broken.

Though Radwanska then held serve for the first time in the match, Azarenka served out to clinch a one-sided victory in just over an hour when her opponent netted a forehand.

The pony-tailed Belarusian clenched her right fist in delight as she looked at the players' box, having moved into joint second place in the all-time standings for the best start to a WTA Tour season.

Swiss Martina Hingis leads the way with 37 consecutive victories to launch her 1997 campaign while American Serena Williams, with 21 in 2003, and Azarenka are next best.

"I was really impressed with the way I played today," a beaming Azarenka said in a courtside interview. "I didn't expect to win that way. I'm proud how I fought hard and played winning tennis."

Australian Open champion Azarenka will next face either eighth seed Li Na of China or Germany's Angelique Kerber, who were scheduled to play in Wednesday's night session. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)