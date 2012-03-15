By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 15
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 15 Former
champion Ana Ivanovic became the first player to reach the
semi-finals of the Indian Wells WTA tournament with a 6-3 6-4
upset victory over seventh seed Marion Bartoli on Thursday.
The 15th-seeded Serb, who had ousted defending champion
Caroline Wozniacki in the previous round, seized control with
her powerful serving and strong baseline game after being broken
in the first game of the match.
She broke the Frenchwoman, who was runner-up last year to
Dane Wozniacki, three times before wrapping up the win in one
hour 17 minutes when her opponent pushed a forehand service
return wide.
"I'm definitely very happy to be through and get my revenge
for last year in the quarters," a smiling Ivanovic, who was
beaten by Bartoli in straight sets at the same stage 12 months
ago, said in a courtside interview.
"It was a tough match but I served well. When I broke her
(leading 4-3) in the first set, I think that was the turning
point."
Ivanovic, champion here in 2008 and runner-up in 2009, will
next face either second seed Maria Sharapova or fellow Russian
Maria Kirilenko who were playing later on Thursday.
In dazzling sunshine at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the
tall Serb broke Bartoli in the second and seventh games before
clinching the opening set in 35 minutes with her third ace.
Ivanovic again broke Bartoli in the first game of the
second, when her opponent double-faulted, and the next two games
went with serve before the Frenchwoman, trailing 1-2, called for
a timeout to have her blood pressure checked.
"Everything is spinning around me," Bartoli said to the
doctors. "I am very cold."
However, Bartoli resumed play after the three-minute timeout
and held her own serve until Ivanovic sealed victory on her
first match point in the 10th game.
