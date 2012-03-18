* Azarenka crushes Sharapova in Australian Open repeat
* Improves perfect record to 23-0 for the year
(Adds further quotes, detail)
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 18 World number
one Victoria Azarenka clinched her fourth title of the year with
a 6-2 6-3 demolition of an error-prone Maria Sharapova in the
final of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Sunday.
On a cold and blustery day, the Australian Open champion
broke Sharapova's notoriously fragile serve twice in the opening
set and four times in the second to triumph in one hour and 26
minutes on the showpiece stadium court.
Although Azarenka faced a little more resistance from
Sharapova late in the second set, she held off the Russian's
fightback and ended the match with a probing backhand which
forced a desperate lob from her opponent that floated long.
The 22-year-old Belarusian dropped her racket in delight and
set off on a running jig in the direction of the players' box
after improving her record this year to 23-0, the best start to
a WTA Tour season since 1997.
Swiss Martina Hingis recorded 37 consecutive victories to
launch her 1997 campaign with Azarenka next best on 23 and
American Serena Williams in third, with 21 in 2003.
"I was really actually nervous before the final," a beaming
Azarenka told reporters after lifting the imposing crystal
trophy. "I knew Maria had played some excellent tennis this week
and she's always a very tough opponent to play.
"What was important for me was to try to put as much
pressure on her, not to really let her into the match. It was a
little bit difficult with the wind to control but I handled the
situation really good.
"I never dreamed about that," Azarenka said of her perfect
start to the season. "It's amazing. I just really focused on
every match at a time. I'm not thinking too much ahead."
FIRST SLAM
Azaranka, who won her first grand slam title at the
Australian Open in January with a straight sets win over
Sharapova, broke the Russian in the first and seventh games of
the match to lead 5-2.
The Belarusian then held to clinch the opening set in 40
minutes after a Sharapova forehand service return flew long.
Sharapova's serving woes continued in the second as she was
again broken in the first and third games to trail 0-3.
Unexpectedly, Azarenka lost serve for the first time in the
fourth after Sharapova clawed her way back from 40-15 down but
the Russian once again failed to hold serve in the fifth when
she blasted a forehand long to trail 1-4.
Azarenka was also broken in the sixth when Sharapova
followed a forehand crosscourt winner with a crunching backhand
winner down the line, pumping her left fist in celebration.
Though the Russian finally held for the first time in the
set in the seventh, Azarenka won the next two games to improve
her career record to 5-3 over Sharapova.
"She's extremely solid and she makes you work for every
point," said former world number one Sharapova who was champion
here in 2006. "Ultimately she forces you to want to do a little
bit more than either you should or would want to.
"She's playing with a lot of confidence. I just made too
many unforced errors at the wrong time."
(Editing by Julian Linden)