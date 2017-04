INDIAN WELLS, California March 22 Romania's Simona Halep won the BNP Paribas title with a 2-6 7-5 6-4 comeback victory over Serbia's Jelena Jankovic at Indian Wells on Sunday.

Jankovic served for the title at 5-4 up in the second but Halep, the world number three, battled back for the biggest title win of her career. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry)