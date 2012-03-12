* Azarenka improves season record to 19-0
* Will play Germany's Goerges in fourth round
* Third seed Kvitova stunned by teenager McHale
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 11 Top
seed Victoria Azarenka charged ominously into the fourth round
of the Indian Wells WTA tournament on Sunday while third-seeded
Petra Kvitova made an unexpected early exit.
Belarusian world number one Azarenka crushed Russian
Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-1 6-2, improving her record to 19-0 this
year, but Kvitova was ousted 2-6 6-2 6-3 by American teenager
Christina McHale.
The pony-tailed Azarenka, who was taken to a third set
tiebreak in her opening match against Germany's Mona Barthel,
broke Kuznetsova three times in the first set and twice in the
second to sweep through.
Serving for the match at 5-2, she went 40-15 up before
double-faulting but then sealed the win on the next point when
her opponent's backhand flew long.
"I'm really pleased with that," a smiling Azarenka told
reporters after dispatching Kuznetsova in one hour. "We have
practised quite a few times, and I know she's a great player.
"She has so much experience and she's been a grand slam
winner, so I knew she was gonna be dangerous.
"I really had to step it up from my last match," she added,
referring to her three-hour battle with Barthel. "I'm glad I
could perform much better... and show some good tennis."
Kuznetsova, who won the 2004 U.S. Open and the 2009 French
Open, had won four of their previous meetings but she was
outplayed by the Belarusian on a sun-splashed afternoon in the
California desert.
Azarenka, who clinched her first grand slam crown at the
Australian Open in January, will next meet Germany's Julia
Goerges, a 6-3 6-4 winner against Spaniard Anabel Medina
Garrigues.
TOP PLAYER
Goerges, who won her second WTA singles title in Stuttgart
last year, was eager to take on the game's top player.
"Of course, when you play No. 1 in the world you have
nothing to lose," the 23-year-old said. "She's a tough player,
she's just recently won a first grand slam and hasn't lost so
far a match this year.
"I will just try to focus on my game and play my game, and
then I see how far it brings me. It's a tough challenge... but I
will be ready for it."
Kvitova made a strong start against the 19-year-old McHale
before errors began creeping into her game and she was bundled
out of the tournament after a match lasting nearly two hours.
"She played very solid and she didn't have many mistakes,"
the Czech said. "She was moving very well, and she played a lot
of shots to the back. My serve was not too good, too, so it was
tough."
French Open champion Li Na beat fellow Chinese Zheng Jie 6-1
6-3, her first victory over her compatriot in five career
meetings.
"It's always tough to play a same-country player because we
know each other a lot," said Li, who became the first Asian
woman to win a grand slam singles title with her victory over
Italian Francesca Schiavone in Paris last year.
"We stay in the national teams so we practise every day and
travel all of the time, so it's very tough. But I was so happy
because it's the first time I beat her.
"The last meeting was six years ago, so six years can change
many things," added Li, who is affectionately known as "Big
Sister Na" and "Golden Flower" in China.
In other matches, fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland
eased past Italy's Flavia Pennetta 6-4 6-2 while Czech Klara
Zakopalova was gifted a spot in the fourth round when Russian
Vera Zvonareva became the latest victim of a viral infection
affecting the tournament.
