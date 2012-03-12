* Petrova avenges U.S. Open loss to Stosur
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 12 U.S.
Open champion Sam Stosur of Australia made a premature exit at
the Indian Wells WTA tournament with a see-sawing 6-1 6-7 7-6
loss to Russian Nadia Petrova in the third round on Monday.
Sixth-seeded Stosur was broken when serving for the match at
6-5 in the third set and the Russian capitalised by holding her
serve and sealing a hard-fought victory 7-5 in the tiebreak.
The Australian had been swept aside by the big-serving
Petrova in the opening set and then saved one match point in the
second set tiebreak before clawing her way back to level.
Petrova, beaten 7-6 6-7 7-5 by Stosur at last year's U.S.
Open in the tournament's longest women's match of the tie-break
era, squealed with delight after the Australian pushed a
forehand wide to end an encounter lasting nearly three hours.
"I am very excited to be back," a beaming Petrova said in a
courtside interview at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden after
beating Stosur for the fifth time in seven meetings.
"This is only my third win of the year and you could see it
when I was just about to close the match. I was a bit tentative.
"My serve was working incredibly (well) until the end of the
second set," added the Russian, who fired down 15 aces in the
match. "At the end, it was just spot on."
Petrova, who raised both arms skywards to celebrate her
fifth successive appearance in the fourth round at Indian Wells,
was delighted to gain a measure of revenge for her defeat at
last year's U.S. Open.
NEW YORK TURNAROUND
"After that loss in New York it's been hard," said the
29-year-old Russian, a winner of 10 WTA Tour titles. "I wanted
to turn everything around. I wanted to win and walk off the
court with a 'W'.
"It was a tough battle in the third set, and I was really
pumped when I broke her at 6-5. When she was serving for the
match. I was pumped. I knew this was my time to win the match."
The Russian, a former top-three player whose ranking has
slipped to 33rd, will next meet fellow Russian Maria Kirilenko
who beat Spaniard Lourdes Dominguez Lino 6-2 4-6 6-4.
In other matches on Monday, seventh-seeded Frenchwoman
Marion Bartoli pummeled South African Chanelle Scheepers 6-2 6-0
and Italy's Roberta Vinci battled past Slovakian Dominika
Cibulkova 6-7 6-0 6-4.
Czech Lucie Safarova also advanced when former French Open
champion Francesca Schiavone became the latest victim of the
widespread viral infection at Indian Wells.
The 10th-seeded Schiavone, who won her only grand slam
singles title at Roland Garros in 2010, withdrew because of a
stomach virus when trailing Safarova 2-6.
Defending champion Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark was
scheduled to play Swede Sofia Arvidsson in the third round later
on Monday.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue)