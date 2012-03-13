* Petrova avenges U.S. Open loss to Stosur
* Sharapova needs five match points to secure victory
* Wozniacki continues defence of title
By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 12 U.S.
Open champion Sam Stosur made a premature exit at the Indian
Wells WTA tournament on Monday while Maria Sharapova and
defending champion Caroline Wozniacki both advanced.
Sixth-seeded Stosur lost a see-sawing third round encounter
with Russian Nadia Petrova 6-1 6-7 7-6 at the Indian Wells
Tennis Garden, before Sharapova finally wrapped up a 6-3 6-4 win
against Romania's Simona Halep on the fifth match point.
In the final match of the day, Denmark's Wozniacki recovered
from a shaky opening set to battle past Swede Sofia Arvidsson
3-6 7-5 6-2 after a fluctuating tussle lasting two hours and 37
minutes.
Australian Stosur was broken by Petrova when serving for the
match at 6-5 in the third set and the Russian capitalised by
holding her serve and sealing a victory 7-5 in the tiebreak.
Stosur had been swept aside by her big-serving opponent in
the opening set and then saved one match point in the second set
tiebreak before clawing her way back to level the match.
Petrova, beaten 7-6 6-7 7-5 by Stosur at last year's U.S.
Open in the tournament's longest women's match of the tiebreak
era, squealed with delight after the Australian pushed a
forehand wide to end an encounter lasting close to three hours.
"I am very excited to be back," a beaming Petrova said in a
courtside interview after beating Stosur for the fifth time in
seven meetings.
"This is only my third win of the year and you could see it
when I was just about to close the match. I was a bit tentative.
"My serve was working incredibly (well) until the end of the
second set," added the Russian, who fired down 15 aces in the
match. "At the end, it was just spot on."
Petrova, who raised both arms skywards to celebrate her
fifth successive appearance in the fourth round at Indian Wells,
was delighted to gain a measure of revenge for her defeat at
last year's U.S. Open.
NEW YORK TURNAROUND
"After that loss in New York it's been hard," said the
29-year-old Russian, a winner of 10 WTA Tour titles. "I wanted
to turn everything around. I wanted to win and walk off the
court with a 'W'.
"It was a tough battle in the third set and I was really
pumped when I broke her at 6-5. When she was serving for the
match. I was pumped. I knew this was my time to win the match."
The Russian, once ranked as high as third in the world but
has now slipped to 33rd, will next meet compatriot Maria
Kirilenko, who beat Spaniard Lourdes Dominguez Lino 6-2 4-6 6-4.
Sharapova, the 2006 champion, led Halep 6-3 and 5-0 before
inexplicably losing her way. The Romanian held for 1-5 and the
Russian then squandered three match points on serve before being
broken in the seventh and ninth games.
After several protracted baseline rallies punctuated by
squeals and grunts by both players, second seed Sharapova
finally sealed victory on her fifth match point when Halep
netted a backhand.
"I started rushing and playing long in the second set," said
Sharapova, who will next face Italy's Roberta Vinci, a 6-7 6-0
6-4 winner against Slovakian Dominika Cibulkova. "Things weren't
going my way and it was really tough but I pulled through."
In other matches, seventh-seed Marion Bartoli of France
pummeled South African Chanelle Scheepers 6-2 6-0 and Czech
Lucie Safarova advanced when former French Open champion
Francesca Schiavone became the latest victim of the widespread
viral infection at Indian Wells.
The 10th-seeded Schiavone, who won her only grand slam
singles title at Roland Garros in 2010, withdrew because of a
stomach virus when trailing Safarova 2-6.
