By Mark Lamport-Stokes
INDIAN WELLS, California, March 9 It is
said that lightning very rarely strikes twice in the same place
but Australia's Sam Stosur hopes she can replicate her stunning
U.S. Open success of last year in another grand slam final.
A heavy underdog against 13-time grand slam champion Serena
Williams, Stosur upset the odds with an emphatic 6-2 6-3 win on
the American's stomping ground at Flushing Meadows in September.
That long-awaited singles triumph in one of the sport's blue
riband events gave the attack-minded Australian a significant
boost in self-belief, the conviction that she can repeat the
feat if given another opportunity.
"I know exactly what it feels like to win (a grand slam),"
Stosur told Reuters while preparing for the elite Indian Wells
WTA tournament in the California desert.
"I made the (2010) French Open final but didn't play as well
as I wanted to there, I kind of didn't get the whole thing going
there but I got close.
"And then to actually step over that line and win a grand
slam makes me realise it is possible for it to be done again.
I've done it once. You know what it feels like, you know what
you've to go through, how you're going to feel and react to
certain things that go on."
Previously better known as a doubles player with a booming
serve and a powerful forehand, Stosur has taken great delight in
her growing status among her peers.
"Any time a player wins a tournament like the U.S. Open, for
sure your peers give you a little more respect," she smiled.
"They think: 'Oh wow, that particular player I always knew they
maybe had the potential and now they've done it.'
"I don't think many people gave me much of a chance to win.
I understand that and for sure Serena was the favourite but our
head-to-head record actually wasn't too bad.
"I'd had a really good tournament leading up to that final
and I was full of confidence so I was really excited to have
that kind of opportunity against an opponent like her."
NUMBER ONES
Stosur beat three former world number ones, including Serena
Williams, to reach her first grand slam singles final at the
2010 French Open where she lost 6-4 7-6 to Italy's Francesca
Schiavone.
Disappointed though she was to fall at the last hurdle at
Roland Garros, the Australian learned from that experience in
the best possible way a little more than a year later in New
York.
"Because you do it once, it doesn't mean it's going to
happen again ... but once you have ticked that box, you have
solidified that you can do it," Stosur said of her maiden grand
slam crown.
Stosur has made an erratic start to her 2012 campaign,
advancing no further than the second round in Brisbane, Sydney
and at the Australian Open in January before finishing runner-up
in Doha last month and then reaching the last eight in Dubai.
"That first month was very disappointing," said the
27-year-old from Brisbane. "I certainly wasn't playing the way I
know I am capable of and the way that I wanted to."
Stosur conceded she had succumbed to the weight of
expectation in her homeland because of her lofty status as the
reigning U.S. Open champion.
"Outside things get hold of you, you get nervous and the
expectation and wanting to perform then and there probably took
over from anything that I was actually able to do," she said.
"It was very, very disappointing but the thing that I am
happy with is that I was able to leave there, play FedCup, get
through two matches, win those and then make the final at Doha.
"So it's been a bit of a mix but I'm happy with the way my
season is going at the moment."
Stosur, seeded sixth at Indian Wells, makes her first
appearance in the singles draw when she takes on American wild
card Irina Falconi in the second round on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Patrick Johnston)