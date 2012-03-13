March 12 Defending champion Caroline
Wozniacki recovered from a shaky opening set to battle past
Swede Sofia Arvidsson 3-6 7-5 6-2 in the third round of the
Indian Wells WTA tournament on Monday.
Wozniacki, who beat Frenchwoman Marion Bartoli in last
year's final, initially struggled to hold serve on a cool
evening but found her form to break her opponent three times in
the final set and seal victory in two hours, 37 minutes.
The 21-year-old Dane, wearing an orange dress and matching
visor, pumped her left fist in delight after pouncing on a drop
shot and unleashing a crosscourt backhand winner to break the
Swede and lead 5-2.
Fourth-seeded Wozniacki then coolly served out for victory,
ending the match with a forehand winner after Arvidsson had
again teased her forward with a drop shot.
"I knew it was going to be a tough match," a smiling
Wozniacki said in a courtside interview at the Indian Wells
Tennis Garden after a marathon baseline battle between the two
Scandinavians.
"I've known Sophia since I was 12 or 13 and we know each
other's games so well.
"She just came out from a win in Memphis and I knew she was
on fire. I'm so happy with this win," added the Dane, who will
next play Serb Ana Ivanovic, a 6-7 6-3 6-2 winner against
Kazakhstan's Ksenia Pervak.
Arvidsson, through to the third round at Indian Wells for
the first time in five attempts, won a topsy-turvy opening set
that ended with three successive breaks of serve, two of them in
the Swede's favour.
Both players struggled to hold service in the second set
with four breaks in the first six games before Wozniacki took
control. She broke Arvidsson to love in the 11th game and then
held to level the match after the Swede hit a forehand long.
The Dane made a fast start to the third set, breaking her
opponent in the first and third games to lead 3-0 before
Arvidsson broke back to love in the fourth after Wozniacki
double-faulted.
The next two games went with serve until the Dane broke the
Swede in the seventh, chasing down a poorly executed drop shot
and hitting a backhand crosscourt winner to lead 5-2.
Wozniacki, a winner of 18 WTA titles, held serve in the
eighth to improve her career record against Arvidsson to 5-2.
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)