March 18 Australian Open champion Roger Federer continued his sizzling form to beat American Jack Sock 6-1 7-6(4) and reach the BNP Paribas Open final on Saturday.

Federer, playing some of the best tennis of career at age 35, needed only 21 minutes to take the first set before winning a second-set tiebreak to set up an all-Swiss final in the California desert.

Federer, the ninth seed, will face countryman and third seed Stan Wawrinka for the title on Sunday.

Wawrinka earned his first Indian Wells final with a 6-3 6-2 semi-final demolition of Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain.

Wawrinka converted his fifth break point in the third game of the second set to take a 2-1 lead and pulled away.

“I mixed a lot of speed and spin," said the Swiss. "It’s not always easy here. I was mixing it up, so it was not easy for him to find a solution." (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Andrew Both)