UPDATE 2-Tennis-Pospisil sends Murray packing at Indian Wells
March 11 World number one Andy Murray was sent packing from the second round of the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday after losing 6-4 7-6(5) to Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil.
MUMBAI, March 2 World number one Rafa Nadal will team up with 14-times major champion Pete Sampras for Mumbai in the inaugural International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) later this year, the tournament organisers said on Sunday.
Serena Williams, the top-ranked women's player, will headline the Singapore team alongside Tomas Berdych and Andre Agassi in the off-season tournament from Nov.28 to Dec.14, which is styled on cricket's franchise-based Indian Premier League.
Four teams - Bangkok and Dubai being the others - will compete in men's and women's singles, men's and mixed doubles and a men's legends singles with one set per match, and no advantage scoring.
Serb Novak Djokovic and former women's number one Caroline Wozniacki will lead Dubai while Britain's Andy Murray and Victoria Azarenka of Belarus were picked by Bangkok when the teams were drafted on Sunday in Dubai.
The 2014 season will feature 24 matches across the four host cities with all four teams competing in a round-robin format in each of the four cities, organisers said. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Steve Tongue)
March 11 Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
March 12 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Saturday Vasek Pospisil (Canada) beat 1-Andy Murray (Britain) 6-4 7-6(5) 11-David Goffin (Belgium) beat Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-4 3-6 6-3 20-John Isner (U.S.) beat Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) 7-6(0) 7-6(6) Yoshihito Nishioka (Japan) beat 19-Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-4 6-3