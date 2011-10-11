OSAKA, Japan Oct 11 U.S. Open champion Samantha
Stosur would normally have more trouble pronouncing Noppawan
Lertcheewakarn's name than beating the Thai world number 168 on
the tennis court.
But on Tuesday the Australian came perilously close to
another first-round exit in Japan following her recent loss to
Maria Kirilenko at the Pan Pacific Open, scraping through 6-3
3-6 7-5 in the Japan Open.
Stosur's stumble against Kirilenko was her first match since
winning her first career grand slam title in New York.
The top seed needed two hours, 13 minutes to see off her
little-known Thai opponent in Osaka with a display that will not
have helped her confidence before the year-ending WTA
Championships in Istanbul.
Stosur, who has added next week's Kremlin Cup to her
schedule to sharpen herself up for Istanbul, plays world number
113 Misaki Doi of Japan in the second round.
Fourth seed Petra Cetkovska upset the locals by knocking out
41-year-old Kimiko Date-Krumm 6-2 7-6.
(Reporting by Alastair Himmer; Editing by Ed Osmond.
To query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Double-click on the newslinks:
for more tennis stories