MOSCOW Oct 19 Croatian second seed Marin Cilic overcame Roberto Batusta Agut 6-4 6-4 to claim the Kremlin Cup crown on Sunday, while Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova lifted the women's title.

World No. 8 Cilic, who already had a place at the ATP World Tour Finals in London, faced few problems against his fifth-seeded Spanish opponent but did have to save six break points.

"I had to work really hard today as their were a lot of hard rallies," said the U.S. Open champion, who won in an hour and 24 minutes. "I thought I served better than yesterday and I played well from baseline," added the Croat who fired 10 aces.

"This title is another step in my career. Of course, I am delighted, this win will have a special place in my heart."

Pavlyuchenkova clinched a seventh WTA crown and second title this year by beating Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-4 5-7 6-1.

The sixth seeded 23-year-old, who won in Paris in February, was pushed to the limit before claiming the title in two hours and 29 minutes after struggling to hold serve.

The victory will take her up to 24th in the world rankings.

"I could not have thought of a better way to finish the season than being victorious in Moscow," Pavlyuchenkova said.

"I especially want to thank my family who have supported me here over the last week." (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Ken Ferris)