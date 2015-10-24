Tennis-Federer beats Nadal in straight sets in Miami Open final
April 2 Roger Federer continued his recent mastery of Rafa Nadal when he beat his great rival 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday.
MOSCOW Oct 24 World number 14 Marin Cilic booked his place in the Kremlin Cup final after easily overcoming Russia's Evgeny Donskoy in straight sets on Saturday.
The Croatian top seed dominated their semi-final from start to finish and wrapped up a 6-3 6-1 victory in an hour and 16 minutes.
Cilic will meet Roberto Bautista in Sunday's final after the Spaniard overcame Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-4 6-4.
Svetlana Kuznetsova thrashed defending champion and fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win the women's title 6-2 6-1.
"My first title here is like my title in Miami. Of course the grand slams are the most important but this victory is like my dream come true," said the 30 year-old Kuznetsova, twice a grand slam champion. (Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; Editing by Clare Fallon)
* Will rise to seventh in world rankings (Adds quotes, details)