MOSCOW Oct 20 Marion Bartoli moved a step
closer to securing the last remaining spot in the season-ending
WTA Championships with a 6-1 6-1 thrashing of Russia's Ksenia
Pervak in the Kremlin Cup second round on Thursday.
After Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska, the only other player
with a chance of making next week's championships, was knocked
out on Wednesday, the third seed must win in Moscow to make sure
of her place in the eight-player field.
"I understand the importance but I try not to think about
it," Bartoli told reporters of her chances of reaching Istanbul.
"I will keep fighting for every point in every match," added
the Frenchwoman, who will face Elena Vesnina in Friday's
quarter-finals after the unseeded Russian eliminated compatriot
Ekaterina Ivanova 6-3 6-4.
Second seed Radwanska lost to unseeded Czech Lucie Safarova
in the second round n Wednesday.
If she beats Vesnina, Bartoli could meet top seed Vera
Zvonareva in Saturday's semi-finals.
On Friday, world number five Zvonareva, who has already
booked her ticket to Turkey, takes on eighth-seeded Slovakian
Dominika Cibulkova, who beat Czech Klara Zakopalova 7-6 6-2.
Bartoli beat U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur in the Japan
Open final on Sunday for her second title of the year.
"I'm satisfied with the season, which I'm sure to finish in
the top 10," the world number nine said. "Even getting to
Istanbul as an alternate is a big achievement."
