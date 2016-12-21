PRAGUE Dec 21 Two-time Wimbledon tennis champion Petra Kvitova is "feeling good" following surgery on her playing hand after she was attacked in her apartment by a knife wielding intruder, her spokesman said on Wednesday.

The Czech world number 11 suffered injuries to the fingers on her left hand in the attack on Tuesday morning.

"Petra is feeling good after the surgery, a routine check confirmed that the operation was successful," Karel Tejkal said in an emailed statement.

Kvitova was not expected to make any further comments herself on Wednesday, Tejkal said. She said on social media on Tuesday she was fortunate to be alive after the attack in the city of Prostejov, about 260 km (160 miles) southeast of Prague.

The hard-hitting left-hander rose to number two in 2011 when she won the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles. Tejkal said on Tuesday surgeons saw no reason why she could not return to playing tennis.

The 26-year-old slipped in the rankings this year but showed improved form in recent months, winning the Wuhan Open title in October and the season-ending WTA Elite trophy in November.

(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Alison Williams)