Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Friday
Jan 26 Order of play on the main showcourt on day 12 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday (play begins at 0000 GMT; prefix denotes seeding):
PRAGUE Dec 21 Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will not be able to play competitive tennis for around six months, a Czech news website said, citing the surgeon who operated on Kvitova's playing hand after it was injured in a knife-attack.
"When we talk about (competitive) pressure on the hand, we are talking about a period of around six months (before that would be possible)," Radek Kebrle was quoted by aktualne.cz website as saying.
The Czech world number 11 suffered injuries to the fingers on her left hand in the attack on Tuesday morning. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Toby Chopra)
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 Coco Vandeweghe's face looked like a gathering thunderstorm after her Australian Open semi-final loss to Venus Williams on Thursday and the 25-year-old American said it took a visit from her coach and support staff to snap her out of it.
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Results from the Australian Open Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday Samantha Stosur/Samuel Groth (Australia) beat Martina Hingis/Leander Paes 6-3 6-2 Elina Svitolina/Chris Guccione beat 1-Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Mike Bryan (U.S.) walkover