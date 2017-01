LONDON Dec 20 Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is undergoing surgery to her playing hand after being stabbed by an intruder at her home on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the Czech player said.

"She is currently undergoing four hours of hand surgery," Kvitova's publicist Katie Spellman said in an email.

Spellman confirmed it was to her left playing hand. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Angus MacSwan)