* Djokovic pockets $1.6-million bonus
* Murray and Federer through to third round
* Almagro, Monfils ruled out of World Tour finals
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, Nov 9 Novak Djokovic pocketed a
$1.6-million bonus just for turning up on court before making
light of shoulder pains to beat Croatian Ivan Dodig 6-4 6-3 in
the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday.
An ATP rule designed to entice top players to take part in
the main events states that, as world number one, Djokovic is
entitled to a $2-million bonus if he plays in all eight Masters
tournaments.
The bonus drops to $1.6 million if he misses one -- and to
nothing if he misses two.
Having skipped the Shanghai Masters through injury, the
Serbian suffered a recurrence of a shoulder problem in his
semi-final defeat in Basel by Japan's Kei Nishikori last week.
Djokovic, who said he spent his time between Basel and Paris
recovering from the injury, dismissed talk that he had turned up
in Paris just to cash in the cheque.
"It was really somehow funny for me to see how people are
coming up with that story...I even heard that I would get on the
court and play a game just to get this money. This is
ridiculous, " he told a news conference.
"I need more matches before (the ATP World Tour finals in)
London. I think it's obvious that I'm still not (at the) top of
my game. But I'm taking things quite slowly knowing that the
form will improve each day that I play.
"I believe in that. I have been working quite hard in the
last couple of weeks after my injury, and I think things are
going in the right direction."
STRONG SERVE
Djokovic, who has won three grand slams and five Masters
titles this year, struggled at times against world number 39
Dodig, but served strongly throughout and took his chances when
it mattered to book his place in the third round.
A break in the 10th game was enough to take the lead and
another in the sixth game of the second helped him wrap it up.
Swiss Roger Federer, seeded three, barely broke sweat in a
6-2 6-3 dismissal of French wildcard Adrian Mannarino to reach
the third round where he will face local favourite Richard
Gasquet on Thursday.
Second seed Andy Murray started his campaign in ruthless
fashion, beating France's Jeremy Chardy 6-2 6-4 to reach the
third round.
World number three Murray, who withdrew from the Basel
tournament because of injury, had little difficulty with Chardy,
setting up a meeting with 13th seed Andy Roddick in the next
round.
Briton Murray completed a stunning hat-trick of titles in as
many weeks on the Asian swing of the ATP tour after winning the
Shanghai Masters on Oct. 16. He also won in Bangkok and Tokyo.
"I take a few weeks off and the first match is always a
tough one, even if you've been winning a lot of matches," Murray
told reporters.
"But always after taking a break things feel a little bit
different. Hopefully I can build on today's win. Maybe if I get
through a couple of rounds, I'll feel that momentum."
Serbian Janko Tipsarevic kept alive his slim hopes of
reaching the ATP World Tour finals when the 11th seed thrashed
American Alex Bogomolov Jr. 6-1 6-0 to reach the third round.
Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, however, was ruled out of the
London event when he lost 6-3 7-5 to Italian Andreas Seppi.
Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Murray, Federer and David Ferrer have
qualified and four players are now vying for the three remaining
spots after Mardy Fish's 6-1 6-2 win over German Florian Mayer
ruled out Gael Monfils, who later lost to Feliciano Lopez 6-3
6-4.
American Fish, the seventh seed, is now only one win away
from securing his London spot.
Frenchman Gilles Simon's chances also vanished into thin air
when the 10th seed suffered a 6-3 6-0 drubbing by Argentine Juan
Monaco in which he was booed by the crowd in the last game.
