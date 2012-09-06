BERNE, Sept 6 - Sport's highest court of appeal on Thursday
threw out a Serbian tennis player's appeal to have a lifetime
ban for attempted match-fixing lifted.
The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)
confirmed the decision of the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) that
David Savic be permanently ineligible to participate in any
event organised or sanctioned by any tennis governing body.
However, CAS set aside the $100,000 fine which had been
imposed on Savic, saying the "sanction of permanent
ineligibility provides for the deterrence that corruption
offences call for".
"CAS has confirmed the decision ... to rule that David Savic
be permanently ineligible to participate in any event organised
or sanctioned by any tennis governing body," said CAS in a
statement.
"The CAS Panel rejected the player's arguments and concluded
that the disputed facts had been proven not only by a
preponderance of the evidence but indeed to the panel's
comfortable satisfaction."
Savic was ranked 659th in the world when he was banned by
the TIU in October last year for offences committed in 2010.
The case came about after the TIU received evidence that
Savic "had made invitations to another tennis player to fix the
outcome of tennis matches," CAS said.
CAS said it annulled the fine because "it would be
inappropriate to impose a financial penalty in addition to the
lifetime ban as the sanction of permanent ineligibility provides
for the deterrence that corruption offences call for."
Savic is the second player to be banned for life after
Austrian Daniel Koellerer was found guilty of a similar
violation in May last year.
The TIU was set up in 2008 and is supported by the Grand
Slam Committee, the International Tennis Federation (ITF), the
ATP World Tour and the WTA.
