Tennis-WTA boss keen to let coaches instruct players from stands
March 25 The governing body for women's tennis (WTA) is considering changing the rules to allow coaches to instruct players from the stands, its chief executive Steve Simon said.
PARIS, April 9 Amelie Mauresmo, the former Wimbledon and Australian Open champion, is pregnant, the Frenchwoman said on Thursday.
France Fed Cup captain Mauresmo, 35, announced the news on her Twitter feed.
"Baby will be here in August! #pregnant So happy," former world number one Mauresmo, who won both her grand slam titles in 2006, wrote.
Mauresmo, who retired in 2009, has been coaching men's world number three Andy Murray since June, 2014.
She will skipper France in the Fed Cup semi-finals next week against the Czech Republic. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman)
March 24 Venus Williams overcame windy weather and an unfamiliar opponent in Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round of the Miami Open on Friday.