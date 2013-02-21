Tennis-Tennis Australia president Healy to resign next month
March 7 Tennis Australia president Steve Healy has announced his decision to step down next month to pursue business interests and will initially be replaced in the role by Chris Freeman.
Feb 20 Young American Jack Sock stunned in-form world number 14 Milos Raonic with a 6-3 5-7 7-5 victory to provide the first major upset of the Memphis International tournament on Wednesday.
Big-serving second seed Raonic was coming off his third straight San Jose Open title but was unable to recapture that form in his first round match against his 20-year-old opponent.
Wildcard Sock, ranked 168th in the world, was able to match Raonic's serve and finished with 11 aces to the Canadian's 12 in a match that featured just three service breaks.
The final set was tied at 5-5 but Sock grabbed a late break before finishing off the duel in two hours and 10 minutes.
In other action, former world number one Lleyton Hewitt showed his grit by fending off a pair of match points in the second set before overcoming Taiwan's Lu Yen-Hsun 2-6 7-6 6-4.
After dropping the opening set, Hewitt went up 4-1 in the second before momentum completely swung against him.
The Australian has never been one to shirk a challenge, however, and showed he still has mettle to spare, even if he was aided by seven Lu double-faults.
Germany's Tommy Haas, who lost to Raonic in the San Jose final last week, was also a winner, 7-6 6-4 over Russia's Evgeny Donskoy.
Women's second seed Sofia Arvidsson also crashed out, losing 6-1 3-6 6-3 to New Zealand's Marina Erakovic, while top seed Kirsten Flipkens outlasted Lesia Tsurenko 7-5 3-6 6-3 in her second round tie. (Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
SAO PAULO, March 6 Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas won his third consecutive Brasil Open title by beating Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4 on Monday in a final that eventually finished more than 24 hours late after successive rain delays.
March 6 (Gracenote) - Result from the Brazil Open Men's Singles Final on Monday 3-Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) beat 2-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-7(3) 6-4 6-4