Tennis-Indian Wells women's singles quarterfinal results
March 16 (Gracenote) - Results from the Indian Wells Women's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday 28-Kristina Mladenovic (France) beat 13-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the Acapulco International Men's Singles Quarterfinals matches on Thursday 4-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) beat 7-Ernests Gulbis (Latvia) 4-6 7-6(2) 7-5 2-Andy Murray (Britain) beat 6-Gilles Simon (France) 1-6 7-6(4) 6-2 5-Kevin Anderson (South Africa) beat 1-David Ferrer (Spain) 2-6 4-2 (Ferrer retired) Alexandr Dolgopolov (Ukraine) beat Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) 6-4 7-6(4)
March 15 World number three Karolina Pliskova overcame a stern test to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday after edging French Open champion Garbine Muguruza 7-6(2)7-6(5) at Indian Wells. Pliskova let a 5-2 lead slip away in the second set before recovering to earn the victory after a two-hour battle.
March 15 Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at Indian Wells by beating the Serb 6-4 7-6(3) to reach the BNP Paribas Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal.