Tennis-Antalya Open men's singles semifinal results
June 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the Antalya Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Friday Yuichi Sugita (Japan) beat Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) 6-3 6-7(7) 4-1 (Baghdatis retired)
June 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the Antalya Open Men's Singles Quarterfinal matches on Thursday Adrian Mannarino (France) beat 3-Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 2-6 7-5 6-2 Andreas Seppi (Italy) beat Radu Albot (Moldova) 6-4 7-6(3) Yuichi Sugita (Japan) beat Daniel Altmaier (Germany) 6-3 6-0 Marcos Baghdatis (Cyprus) beat Ramkumar Ramanathan (India) 6-7(0) 6-3 7-6(6)
MANCHESTER, England, June 30 The absence of expectant mother Serena Williams and a failure by any of the other top women to produce the kind of dominance the American seven-times champion has consistently delivered makes this year's Wimbledon the most open in years.
June 30 Petra Kvitova is happy to achieve her dream of playing at Wimbledon next week after recovering from serious injuries to her playing hand sustained during a knife attack in her home last December.